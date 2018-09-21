A BAD STATE TO HATE LATINOS:

Beto O'Rourke is closing in on the Zodiac Killer. For months now, Ted Cruz's Democratic challenger has been racking up Facebook followers and piling up campaign cash. O'Rourke has routinely out-fundraised the Republican incumbent -- despite refusing to take PAC money -- as he's made his presence known in all 254 counties of the Lone Star State and on every major social-media platform in cyberspace. Somehow, he even persuaded the Texas Republican Party to dedicate an entire Twitter campaign to how cool he was in high school. [...]





This week, for the first time ever, a major pollster found O'Rourke leading Cruz, while another depicted the race as a statistical tie. Those surveys remain outliers -- judging by the polls alone, Cruz still boasts a significant (if not quite comfortable) average lead of about 4.5 percent. But the Cook Political Report does not base its forecasts primarily on public polls. Rather, the reputable election prognosticator rates races on the basis of its conversations with strategists in both parties, as well as campaigns' internal polling. And this week, such conversations led Cook to revise its expectations for the Cruz-O'Rourke contest: Now, the forecaster no longer considers the race "lean Republican," but rather, a "toss-up."





Cook staffer Jennifer E. Duffy offers this more detailed analysis:





GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't terribly popular, and while that might not necessarily be a problem is a red state, Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and his message have generated a great deal of enthusiasm among Democrats and independents, as well as Democratic donors across the country who have filled his campaign war chest. At this point, he has outraised Cruz and outspent him on television. A Toss Up rating makes both parties nervous: Republicans for obvious reasons and Democrats because it creates an expectation that they will start spending money on the race ... O'Rourke has earned this rating, but getting the last couple of points to overtake Cruz and win the seat will be difficult though not utterly impossible.