September 9, 2018
<20% AND DYING OFF:
The Alliance opposition bloc, composed of the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Centre party and the Liberals, looked set to win 40.1 per cent.The nationalist Sweden Democrats were on track to get 17.8 per cent, up from 12.9 per cent in the previous vote. The results are partial and may differ slightly from the final outcome.
That looks to be the ceiling for this racism-based politics, with Donald's numbers very similar.
