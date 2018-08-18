YOU FORSOOK US, MY DARLING:

In Oslo in 2001, Annan spoke of having "three key priorities" for the future of the U.N. in the 21st century: "eradicating poverty, preventing conflict, and promoting democracy. Only in a world that is rid of poverty can all men and women make the most of their abilities. Only where individual rights are respected can differences be channelled politically and resolved peacefully. Only in a democratic environment, based on respect for diversity and dialogue, can individual self-expression and self-government be secured, and freedom of association be upheld."



