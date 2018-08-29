WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

At the turn of the decade, two Indians engineering students founded GreyOrange to see if they could develop their college obsession with robotics into a full-blown venture.





Seven years later, the homegrown startup is all set to enter the US to test its robots against the biggest names in the business, including Kiva Systems, a pioneer in warehouse automation which was acquired by Amazon in 2012.





GreyOrange currently has two major offerings, Butler and Sorter. The former lifts heavy shelves and moves them around warehouses. The latter is a conveyor belt that sorts and arranges parcels by weight, size, and delivery location.





There are already at least 1,000 of these robots operating at 50 sites across the world.





Now, after creating a footprint in significant geographies like India, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Germany, GreyOrange is betting on deploying some 20,000 more robots in the US alone over the next three years.