August 28, 2018
WHILE THE BUILDING SHOULDN'T HONOR A SEGREGATIONIST...:
The GOP Is Scared of Putting John McCain's Name on a Building Currently Named After a Segregationist (JIM NEWELL, AUG 28, 2018, Slate)
Richard Russell was a leader of segregationist Democrats who obstructed civil rights legislation for years. He was, as even his 76-year-old niece, Sally Russell, told the Washington Post, a racist. But he was also, she went on, "much more than that," citing his authorship of the National School Lunch Act, support for New Deal programs, and his leading voice in foreign affairs as longtime chairman of the Armed Services Committee.
...but the renaming should wait for Bob Dole's passing, a Senate leader who actually passed a ton of significant legislation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2018 6:27 PM