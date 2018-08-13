August 13, 2018
WHICH CONFIRMS THEIR VALIDITY:
White House exploring legal options against Omarosa Manigault Newman for making secret recording in Situation Room (MERIDITH MCGRAW TARA PALMERI, Aug 12, 2018, ABC News)
Omarosa Manigault Newman's former White House colleagues are looking into legal options to stop her from releasing more tapes and to punish her for secretly recording her conversation with Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, White House officials tell ABC News.
