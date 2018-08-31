WHERE DID YOU THINK THEY GOT THEIR ANTI-IMMIGRANT POLICY?:

Ian M. Smith, a Department of Homeland Security analyst who resigned this week after he was confronted about his ties to white nationalist groups, attended multiple immigration policy meetings at the White House, according to government officials familiar with his work.





Smith quit his job Tuesday after being questioned about personal emails he sent and received between 2014 and 2016, before he joined the Trump administration. The messages, obtained by the Atlantic and detailed in a report published Tuesday, depict Smith engaging in friendly, casual conversations with prominent white supremacists and racists.





In one email from 2015, Smith responded to a group dinner invitation whose host said his home would be "judenfrei," a German word used by the Nazis during World War II to describe territory that had been "cleansed" of Jews during the Holocaust.





"They don't call it Freitag for nothing," Smith replied, using the German word for "Friday," according to the Atlantic. "I was planning to hit the bar during the dinner hours and talk to people like Matt Parrot, etc.," Smith added, a reference to the former spokesman for the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker Party.