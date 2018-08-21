WHEN THE CHECHENS COME HOME TO RUS::

At least four police officers were injured on Monday in a series of attacks in the mountain republic of Chechnya, Russian law enforcement authorities said, raising fears of renewed violence in the restive region.





Three attacks occurred around the same time in different locations, the Investigative Committee, a Russian security agency, said in a statement: an assault outside a police station by two men armed with knives, an attempted suicide bombing and the running over of two officers with a vehicle in Grozny, the regional capital. No police officers were reported killed.