WHEN REALITY OPPOSES YOU, DENY IT:

Over roughly the past day, President Trump has decried the "totally dishonest" media, with its "fake news" and "fake books." He has argued that Google is biased against conservatives. And he has accused NBC News of "fudging" the tape of an interview with him that has been available online for more than a year.





The president has even declared there is no chaos in his White House, which he claimed is a " 'smooth running machine' with changing parts," despite the tumult that emanates almost daily from within its walls.





Trump's assertions -- all on Twitter, some false, some without clear evidence -- come just over nine weeks before the midterm elections that could help determine his fate, and they are bound by one unifying theme: All of his perceived opponents are peddling false facts and only Trump can be trusted. [...]





He has decried the media as the "enemy of the people" as recently as this week, and on Thursday, the FBI arrested a man in California who had threatened to shoot Boston Globe staff, calling the newspaper "the enemy of the people" and "fake news."