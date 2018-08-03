WHAT ECONOMY?:

Priorities USA surveyed 1,000 presidential-year voters and people who recently registered to vote and found:





Voters are evenly divided on Trump's economic policies in general, with 41 percent viewing them favorably and 41 percent viewing them unfavorably.

However, on some of the specifics, Trump fares worse:





By 56-31, voters say they have an unfavorable reaction to what they've been hearing about Trump's trade policies and his developing trade war with China and Europe.





Only 33 percent view the Trump/GOP tax law favorably, while 21 percent are neutral and 38 percent view it unfavorably.





By 47-22, voters say things are getting worse rather than better in terms of wages keeping pace with the cost of living.





64 percent say the cost of health care is getting worse.