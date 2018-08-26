August 26, 2018
WELL, IT IS IRONY...:
Minister hails US for reportedly planning to reject 'fictitious right of return' (Times of Israel, 8/26/18)
An Israeli minister on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump's administration for reportedly planning to announce shortly that it rejects the Palestinian demand of a "right of return" to Israel for refugees and their descendants, and said Jerusalem would support such a declaration. [...]"Refugee status doesn't pass by inheritance," Bennett added in his statement.
The Land of Israel was the birthplace of the Jewish people. Here their spiritual, religious and political identity was shaped. Here they first attained to statehood, created cultural values of national and universal significance and gave to the world the eternal Book of Books.After being forcibly exiled from their land, the people kept faith with it throughout their Dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom.Impelled by this historic and traditional attachment, Jews strove in every successive generation to re-establish themselves in their ancient homeland. In recent decades they returned in their masses. Pioneers, defiant returnees, and defenders, they made deserts bloom, revived the Hebrew language, built villages and towns, and created a thriving community controlling its own economy and culture, loving peace but knowing how to defend itself, bringing the blessings of progress to all the country's inhabitants, and aspiring towards independent nationhood.
In the year 5657 (1897), at the summons of the spiritual father of the Jewish State, Theodore Herzl, the First Zionist Congress convened and proclaimed the right of the Jewish people to national rebirth in its own country.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2018 8:28 AM