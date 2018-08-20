WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

Although it's too late to rebrand his most famous work, it might make sense to rename it "On the Origin of Pigeons, Worms, and Barnacles." These animals, along with the plants from his own country garden, provided him with much of the book's content.





Breeding pigeons was something of an obsession in Victorian England, and everyone from coal miners to (apparently) Queen Victoria were in on the craze. Perhaps realizing that in this one animal was contained all the evidence needed to explain his work and provide the public with a recognizable example of (albeit non-natural) selection in progress, Darwin became a pigeon fancier in 1855, even going so far as to set up a breeding loft in his home.