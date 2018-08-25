August 25, 2018
VANITY DOES NOT ADD VALUE:
Many women's toiletries do cost more than men's -- and their mortgages might too, report finds (AURORA PERCANNELLA, AUG 24, 2018, LA Times)
There is some evidence women pay more than men for mortgages, cars and auto repairs and have less access to small-business credit, a federal report has found. (Bertrand Langlois / AFP/Getty Images)The "pink tax" is real: Many products aimed at women cost more than the versions men are supposed to buy -- and women might also be paying more for gender-neutral things such as mortgages, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office.The report found that, in five cases out of 10, a personal care product marketed to women, such as a deodorant, cost significantly more than a similar version marketed to men. It found only two product categories -- shaving gels and non-disposable razors -- that were more expensive for men.
