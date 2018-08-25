VANITY DOES NOT ADD VALUE:

There is some evidence women pay more than men for mortgages, cars and auto repairs and have less access to small-business credit, a federal report has found. (Bertrand Langlois / AFP/Getty Images)

The "pink tax" is real: Many products aimed at women cost more than the versions men are supposed to buy -- and women might also be paying more for gender-neutral things such as mortgages, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office.





The report found that, in five cases out of 10, a personal care product marketed to women, such as a deodorant, cost significantly more than a similar version marketed to men. It found only two product categories -- shaving gels and non-disposable razors -- that were more expensive for men.