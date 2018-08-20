TRUTH ISN'T TRUTH ISN'T TRUTH?:









One of the reasons that Ronald Reagan and W were able to assemble such outstanding cabinets is because they were egoless executives and confident that having superior staff would not diminish themselves in any way, would, in fact, enhance them by making their administrations more successful.





Donald, like Bill Clinton and the UR, justifiably lacks that confidence and so surrounds himself with staff even more incompetent than himself.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 20, 2018 1:22 PM

