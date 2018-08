New NBC millennial poll shows GOP issues persist:



•GOP doesn't care about them? 85% Blacks, 76% Asians, 75% Latinos & 62% Whites

•Only 20% ID as GOP

•Of millennial GOPers, 58% say they're "not very strong" GOP

•GOP fav/unfav 26/60

•Trump approval 27% https://t.co/jrMBgwf8Ff