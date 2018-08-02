August 2, 2018
THEY NEED THE STAFF TO MAN GROCERY CHECKOUT LINES:
TSA mulling end to security checks at small US airports, but 'no decision' yet (ERIC CORTELLESSA, 8/02/18, CNN)
The US Transportation Security Administration is reportedly considering an end to its passenger screening at more than 150 American airports, a move that, if carried out, would mark a dramatic shift in the rigorous airport security reforms that followed the September 11 terrorist attacks.
There's nothing Donald loves more than yanking the rug out from under his vassals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2018 2:50 PM
