August 22, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
Hybrid Hominin: This Girl's Mother and Father Came From Two Different Species (Nathaniel Scharping, August 22, 2018, Discover)
Multiple groups of humans once co-existed with Homo sapiens, including Neanderthals and the mysterious Denisovans. And we did more than simply live alongside them -- traces in our DNA reveal that our ancestors also interbred with other human species.Now, for the first time, researchers have found direct evidence of this interbreeding in the form of a 13-year-old girl from Russia's Altai Mountains. Her mother was a Neanderthal and her father was a Denisovan, making her a first-generation hybrid of human species.
