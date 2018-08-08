THEIR ISRAEL NOW:





Dame Vivien Duffield, one of Britain's most prominent donors to Israel, called the Jewish nation-state law "apartheid" and said that "my Israel has died' in an interview in Hebrew with Haaretz, published on Tuesday.





Duffield, 72, is the chairman of the Clore Duffield Foundation in Israel, which has donated millions of British pounds since 1979 to build libraries, parks, shelters for battered women, houses for Israel's Association for Children with Disabilities, classrooms and clinics, among a long list of philanthropic efforts.





She also donates money to the Weizmann Institute of Science in the Israeli city of Rehovot and the Tower of David Museum in the citadel of the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.





"To be honest, 'my' Israel has died. The Israel that I knew and loved is no more," Duffield was quoted as saying.





"I'm a very pragmatic person, but do I like what has been going on in Israel in the past few years? No. I hate what is going on there."