August 22, 2018
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
New York subpoenas ex-Trump attorney Cohen in Trump Foundation probe (Karen Freifeld, 8/22/18, Reuters)
New York state sent a subpoena on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in connection with a probe of the Trump Foundation charity, a New York state official said.
Someone didn't get the memo about this all being an Ohr/Brennan driven conspiracy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 22, 2018 6:28 PM
« ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE: | Main | YEAH, BUT CRACK IS BLACK, GUNS ARE WHITE, SO THAT CAN'T BE IT...: »