THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The prosecutor told the judge the purpose of the payments was to ensure that the individuals did not disclose "alleged affairs with the candidate." Besides the $130,000 payment, Cohen admitted to making an illegal contribution of $150,000, which was how much McDougal received from the National Enquirer's publisher to quash her story. [...]





In acknowledging the charges against him, Cohen said he was directed to violate campaign law at the direction of a candidate for federal office. At the same candidate's direction, he said he paid $130,000 to somebody to keep them quiet, which was later repaid by the candidate.