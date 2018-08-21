August 21, 2018
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Cohen Faces December Sentencing on U.S. Charges: Plea Update (Bob Van Voris , Christian Berthelsen , and Patricia Hurtado, August 21, 2018, Bloomberg)
The prosecutor told the judge the purpose of the payments was to ensure that the individuals did not disclose "alleged affairs with the candidate." Besides the $130,000 payment, Cohen admitted to making an illegal contribution of $150,000, which was how much McDougal received from the National Enquirer's publisher to quash her story. [...]In acknowledging the charges against him, Cohen said he was directed to violate campaign law at the direction of a candidate for federal office. At the same candidate's direction, he said he paid $130,000 to somebody to keep them quiet, which was later repaid by the candidate.
