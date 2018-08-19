THE RACIAL STATE:

[O]n August 2nd, King Abdullah hosted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Amman. During the meeting, the king briefed the French minister on his meeting with Trump a month earlier. French diplomats told me about the king's description of that meeting.





The king said he warned Trump during their meeting in June that "many young Palestinians don't want the two-state solution anymore, but would rather live together with the Israelis in one state with equal rights for all." The king added he told Trump: "The result will be that Israel will lose its Jewish character".





The king told the French foreign minister Trump answered sarcastically -- half joking, half serious: "What you say makes sense. ... [In a one-state scenario,] the prime minister of Israel in a few years will be called Mohammed".