August 16, 2018
THE OBSESSIVE'S COMPULSION:
Once again, Trump blows up his own lies (Greg Sargent, August 16, 2018, Washington Post)
An intriguing pattern is developing: President Trump resolves to strike a blow against the Russia investigation. He enlists his people in developing a rationale for his pending action that disguises its real motive. He carries out the act. He releases a carefully vetted statement elaborating that fake rationale. He then blows up the fake rationale by forthrightly declaring in a freewheeling interview that the act was really about the Russia probe all along.The latest example of this: In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Wednesday night, Trump openly declared that his revocation of former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance was actually about the Russia investigation.
