August 17, 2018
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Detroit Rep. Bettie Cook Scott on Asian opponent: 'Don't vote for the ching-chong!' (Violet Ikonomova, August 16, 2018, Metro Times)
More than a dozen community groups have called on Rep. Bettie Cook Scott (D-Detroit) to apologize for a series of racial slurs sources say she used to describe her primary election opponent, Rep. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit).Scott is alleged to have referred to Chang as "ching-chang" and "the ching-chong" to multiple voters outside polling precincts during last Tuesday's election. She's also said to have called one of Chang's campaign volunteers an "immigrant," saying "you don't belong here" and "I want you out of my country."
Sister forgot to check her white privilege.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 17, 2018 4:06 AM