August 25, 2018

THE CONSTITUTION IS NOT A SUICIDE PACT:

Chapel Hill Police Officer With Anti-Government Militia Tattoo Will Keep His Job (Jessica Schulberg, 8/24/18, huffPo)

The Chapel Hill Police Department will not discipline a police officer who stood guard near the "Silent Sam" Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina on Monday with a tattoo of the logo of the Three Percenters, a nativist anti-government militia, visible on his right forearm. Instead, the officer, Cole Daniels, has been instructed to keep his tattoo covered while at work.  [...]

The image of a law enforcement official displaying a symbol associated with racially motivated violence while policing protesters as they toppled a symbol of white supremacy was jarring. 

