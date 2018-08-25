THE CONSTITUTION IS NOT A SUICIDE PACT:

The Chapel Hill Police Department will not discipline a police officer who stood guard near the "Silent Sam" Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina on Monday with a tattoo of the logo of the Three Percenters, a nativist anti-government militia, visible on his right forearm. Instead, the officer, Cole Daniels, has been instructed to keep his tattoo covered while at work. [...]





The image of a law enforcement official displaying a symbol associated with racially motivated violence while policing protesters as they toppled a symbol of white supremacy was jarring.