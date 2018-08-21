THANKS, HERITAGE!:

In 2013, Ohio Governor John Kasich bucked his fellow Republicans by executing a successful campaign to expand Medicaid in the state under the Affordable Care Act. The expansion met quite a bit of hostility within the GOP; one group of Republican Ohio state representatives tried suing to overturn the expansion, though their effort ultimately failed. Kasich, ever the faithful Christian, apparently told a fellow legislator, "When you die and get to the meeting with Saint Peter, he's probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small. But he is going to ask you what you did for the poor."





A report released this morning by the Ohio Department of Medicaid suggests that, on this front, Kasich has done quite a bit. The report--which analyzes coverage and employment, financial hardship, and physical and mental health across Medicaid beneficiaries--finds impressive outcomes among recipients continuously enrolled in the program.





Here are four of the most interesting takeaways from the report:





Over 83 percent of employed Ohioans who were continuously enrolled in Medicaid said the program helped enable them to hold down jobs; in many cases, Medicaid allowed them to obtain treatment for health conditions that would have otherwise made working difficult. Among unemployed but continuously enrolled beneficiaries, 60 percent said the program made it easier for them to look for work.