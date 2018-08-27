August 27, 2018
SO YOU'RE SAYING, YOU LIKE TO WATCH? (degeneracy alert):
What Donald Trump was up to while John McCain was a prisoner of war (Michael E. Miller & Fred Barbash, July 20, 2015, Washington Post)
Several years later, Trump was frequenting "Studio 54 in the disco's heyday and he said he thought it was paradise," Timothy O'Brien wrote in "TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald." "His prowling gear at the time included a burgundy suit with matching patent-leather shoes," O'Brien wrote."I saw things happening there that to this day, I have never seen again," Trump told O'Brien. "I would watch supermodels getting [****]ed, well-known supermodels getting [****]ed on a bench in the middle of the room. There were seven of them and each one was getting [****]ed by a different guy. This was in the middle of the room."
Moving Mr. Steele ever closer to 100%....
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2018 6:21 PM