SO, NOT A MEMBER OF A WELL-REGULATED MILITIA?:

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament had previously been hospitalized for mental illness, according to court records in his home state of Maryland reviewed by The Associated Press.





Divorce filings from the parents of 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore say that as an adolescent he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed antipsychotic and antidepressant medications. [...]





Federal law requires gun buyers to disclose whether they have ever been involuntarily committed to a mental institution. Maryland state law also prohibits the sale or transfer of a gun to someone who has been diagnosed with a mental disorder or who has a history of violent behavior.





In recent weeks, Katz legally purchased the two handguns he carried from a gun store in Baltimore, the sheriff said. One of the weapons was equipped with a laser sight that paints the intended target with a glowing red dot.