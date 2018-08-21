SO MUCH WINNING!:

[R]ep. Duncan Hunter of San Diego and his wife were indicted on fraud and campaign finance charges. This is extra special because Duncan Hunter and Rep. Chris Collins of New York were the first two House Republicans to endorse Trump's candidacy and now they've both been indicted. The first senator to endorse Trump, Jeff Sessions of Alabama, perjured himself during his confirmation hearings and had to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. So, there's a nice pattern here.





But that's still not all. There's more!





The special counsel's office and Michael Flynn's lawyers were in court today where they agreed to put off sentencing for a fourth time because Flynn's cooperation with the investigation is still ongoing.





But the big news today was that Michael Cohen pled guilty to eight federal crimes and Paul Manafort was convicted of eight federal crimes. In Cohen's case, it almost certainly means that he will now be a fully cooperating witness, although that it not technically confirmed and any agreement is probably under seal. In Manafort's case, it means that he's probably already looking at three to four years in prison at a minimum, and that's before the more serious charges are settled next month in a Washington DC courthouse in front of a Washington DC jury with a judge who is not likely to be as friendly to the defense as the judge was in the case in Virginia. Also, when he's sentenced for today's convictions, it will be as a person with a clean record. That won't be the case when he's convicted in the next go-round. Manafort has to hope he gets pardoned because otherwise he'll probably die in prison.