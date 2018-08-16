SHOULD PROBABLY SWAP OUT THE EMMA LAZARUS PLAQUE TOO:

A pair of New Yorkers hoping to pay a visit to the Statue of Liberty last month say they were ordered by federal employees to change out of their "Abolish ICE" t-shirts before approaching the monument. When the couple refused, security guards escorted them out of line for their pre-paid tour--a decision that the National Park Service now admits was a "misstep," and one that qualifies as illegal viewpoint discrimination, according to the NYCLU.





Tiffany Huang tells Gothamist that she'd never been to the statue before, and received tickets from her fiancé as a birthday gift back in June. In light of President Trump's family separation policy, the couple "felt we needed to acknowledge the symbolism of visiting the Statue of Liberty," says Huang. They decided to do so by wearing homemade shirts emblazoned with the "Abolish ICE" slogan.