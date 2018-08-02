SHOULD HAVE ASKED FOR 200 SOCCER BALLS:

As North Korea's vague, timetable-free promises to one day denuclearize the Korean peninsula have melted away, President Trump has emphasized his shrewd bargaining for the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War. "We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back," boasted Donald Trump earlier this summer.





Unsurprisingly, this is false. North Korea has almost certainly not sent back anything close to 200 bodies. In the past, the regime has promised to return the remains of servicemen, but actually handed over unidentifiable bones of many people and some animals.





The latest batch of 55 boxes of remains from North Korea has just been received, and appears to fit the historic pattern. According to the Associated Press, the boxes contain "a single military dog tag but no other information that could help U.S. forensics experts determine their individual identities."