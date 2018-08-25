SERVICE AS CITIZENSHIP:

Completing a year of community service would improve the integration of refugees into German society and their acceptance by the public, the general secretary of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said on Saturday. [...]





[S]he said many party members had told her during a summer "listening tour" that reinstating the draft - which was scrapped in 2011 - or community service was a good idea for both native Germans and immigrants.





"If refugees complete such a year, either voluntary or compulsory, it would help their integration into the country and society. And in the populations, it would increase acceptance that refugees live among us," she told the newspapers.