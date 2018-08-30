REGULATOR-IN-CHIEF:

If it weren't enough that the Trump administration has slapped tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum, it has instituted a process by which companies that consume these products can apply for exclusions from these taxes.





In other words, the administration has imposed a new tax on imported metals and then put itself in a position to decide who has to pay it and who does not.





This is Big Government at its worst -- arbitrary and capricious, if not outright political, as it picks winners and losers in business. And all this is being done without any new law being passed and while a Republican Congress, which used to stand for free enterprise and limited government, remains supine.



