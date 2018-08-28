REFUSING TO BE USED:

A group of intelligence experts, including a former head of MI6, has cut ties with fellow academics at Cambridge university, in a varsity spy scare harking back to the heyday of Soviet espionage at the heart of the British establishment.





Sir Richard Dearlove, the ex-chief of the Secret Intelligence Service and former master of Pembroke college, Stefan Halper, a senior foreign policy adviser at the White House to presidents Nixon, Ford and Reagan, and Peter Martland, a leading espionage historian, have resigned as conveners of the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar -- an academic forum for former practitioners and current researchers of western spycraft -- because of concerns over what they fear could be a Kremlin-backed operation to compromise the group.





Mr Halper said he had stepped down due to "unacceptable Russian influence on the group". [...]





Sir Richard and his colleagues suspect that Veruscript -- a newly established digital publishing house that has provided funding to set up a new journal of intelligence and to cover some of the seminar's costs -- may be acting as a front for the Russian intelligence services.





They fear that Russia may be seeking to use the seminar as an impeccably-credentialed platform to covertly steer debate and opinion on high-level sensitive defence and security topics, two people familiar with their thinking said, speaking on condition of anonymity.