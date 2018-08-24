REBEL YELL:

"I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in," the attorney general said in a statement.





"While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.





"I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action."





He added: "No nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.





"I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law."





Previously, Mr Sessions had been largely non-committal following criticism of him by the president, who appears to believe that Mr Sessions should have shown him greater loyalty instead of recusing himself from the Russia inquiry.