QUICK REWRITE OF TRUMPBOT PROGRAMMING...:

The General Services Administration's (GSA) inspector general just released a report which claims that President Donald Trump personally took part in discussions regarding the rebuilding of the FBI's headquarters in Washington, D.C.





Coming in at 36 pages, the report authored by GSA Inspector General (IG) Carol Fortine Ochoa stands in stark contrast to previous statements from the Trump administration about the FBI headquarters project. [...]





The upshot here is that the Trump administration appears to have misled Congress about the White House's involvement in an abrupt change to longstanding FBI plans.