PERHAPS WE DEFINE MINIMAL DIFFERENTLY?:

When most musicians play a piece, they hope the audience will engage with the music and open their ears to the sound of the instruments. Ideally, listeners can get some sense of the shape of the work itself, whether a 12-bar blues or a five-movement symphony. The person who wrote the music, typically, is even more invested in it being heard.





But Max Richter, the composer and keyboard player for two all-night performances this weekend in Grand Park, doesn't even care if the sold-out audience stays awake.





He's trying to ask questions about the way music -- especially more-or-less classical music, now draped in centuries of formality -- is performed. "I wanted to break that open a bit," the German-born, Britain-based composer, 52, says from his home near Oxford. "The audience arrives; they can go to bed. They have cots there. There are no rules. I hope they'll make a journey through the night, in a way that feels authentic to them."





The piece he's discussing, "Sleep," is an eight-hour minimalist work he'll lead Friday and Saturday nights through sunrise the next mornings.