OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

When I heard Warren speak about the crisis in capitalism, I asked to sit down with her to explore her theory of the case. I interviewed her in her Washington, D.C., office. The transcript of our conversation has been lightly edited and condensed.





Franklin Foer: All the investment bankers who have voodoo dolls of you might be a bit surprised that you recently described yourself as "capitalist to the bone." What did you mean?





Elizabeth Warren: I believe in markets and the benefits they can produce when they work. Markets with rules can produce enormous value. So much of the work I have done--the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, my hearing-aid bill--are about making markets work for people, not making markets work for a handful of companies that scrape all the value off to themselves. I believe in competition.





Foer: To what end?





Warren: Markets create wealth. [....]





Foer: But markets right now are doing a good job of producing wealth. Yes?





Warren: Right.