OTHER THAN THAT, HOW DID YOU ENJOY COLLUDING?:

Paul Manafort woke up Wednesday in a jail cell, just as he has each morning since a Washington judge revoked his bail in June over witness tampering allegations.





But this particular morning must have felt different. The spartan accommodations may have seemed less like a temporary inconvenience for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and more like a nightmare from which his chances of escaping are narrowing by the day.





Manafort awoke to the realization that his expensive gamble for an acquittal or hung jury in his Virginia trial failed, and that he stands convicted of eight felonies that could send him to federal prison for a decade. He faces another trial next month across the river in Washington -- where the evidence is expected to be more voluminous, and the charges promise to be more substantial, the judge less sympathetic, the possible sentence longer.