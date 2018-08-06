ONLY NIKKI'S ESCAPING WITH REPUTATION INTACT:

First, Stephanopoulos showed video of Sekulow denying that Trump had anything to do with the bogus cover story -- and reminded Sekulow that White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later admitted that Trump "weighed in" about the Trump Tower cover story, but that he "certainly didn't dictate" it.





Finally, Stephanopoulos reminded Sekulow that Trump did, in fact, dictate the statement -- as Trump's own legal team, including Sekulow, eventually admitted.





"So why did you deny President Trump's involvement?" Stephanopoulos asked. "When did you learn that the denial wasn't true?"





Sekulow first tried to make excuses about having been new to the case at that point.





But then he finally admitted that he made a "mistake" because Trump gave him "bad information" about Trump's own role in the coverup.





"I had bad information at that time, and made a mistake in my statement," Sekulow said.