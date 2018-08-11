ONE THING YOU CAN'T DENY DONALD...:





President Donald Trump on Saturday publicly excoriated his attorney general in a series of tweets about the Russian investigation, describing Jeff Sessions as "scared stiff and Missing in Action."





...he's an extremely good judge of lack of character. He can't treat guys like Beauregard and General Kelly with enough contempt for any of them to resign.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 11, 2018 5:40 PM

