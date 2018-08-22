NO WONDER HE ENDORSED DONALD (profanity alert):

A federal indictment alleges that House Armed Services member Duncan Hunter was not happy when he didn't get a tour of a military base in Italy and had this to say: "Tell the Navy to go f--- themselves." [...]





To conceal the use of campaign funds to pay for the Italy trip, Hunter's wife, Margaret, told his campaign treasurer that the charges were mostly "military/defense" related.





However, she emailed a friend that "Italy was amazing .. Truly our best family trip so far. Like that saying 'if traveling was free you'd never see me again'!"





Hunter's wife also concealed a number of improper campaign expenditures by saying they were for wounded veterans. In March 2015, Hunter spent campaign funds buying shorts for himself. According to the indictment, Margaret counseled him to buy the shorts at a golf pro shop so that they could falsely describe the purchase later as "some [golf] balls for the wounded warriors."





In August of that same year, Margaret spent $216.50 of campaign funds on running shoes and other items at Dick's Sporting Goods. To conceal the personal expenditure, she told the campaign treasurer that the purchase was for an annual dove hunting event involving wounded warriors.