NO ONE WILL BELIEVE HE'S EMBARRASSED:

During an October 2016 phone conversation that Manigault Newman surreptitiously recorded -- as was her wont during her Trump tenure -- she speaks about the possibility of the tape's release with Lynne Patton, who was then an aide to Eric Trump, campaign communications director Jason Miller, and spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.





From the CBS transcript:





"I am trying to find at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it," Pierson is heard saying.





Patton then described a conversation she had with then-candidate Trump about making the slur.





Patton: "I said, 'Well, sir, can you think of anytime where this happened?' And he said, 'no.'"





Omarosa: "Well, that is not true."





Patton: "He goes, how do you think I should handle it and I told him exactly what you just said, Omarosa, which is well, it depends on what scenario you are talking about. And he said, well, why don't you just go ahead and put it to bed."





Pierson: "He said. No, he said it. He is embarrassed by it."