NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





High-stakes trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S. were dramatically upended on Friday morning after inflammatory secret remarks by President Donald Trump were obtained by the Toronto Star.





In comments Trump wanted to be "off the record," the U.S. president told Bloomberg News reporters on Thursday that he is not making any compromises at all in the talks with Canada -- but that he cannot say this publicly because "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."









"Here's the problem. If I say no -- the answer's no. If I say no, then you're going to put that, and it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal ... I can't kill these people," Trump said of the Canadian government.





In another remark he did not want published, Trump said that the possible deal with Canada would be "totally on our terms." He suggested he was scaring the Canadians into submission by repeatedly threatening to impose tariffs.