August 15, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Australian's Parliament Speech on 'Final Solution' Condemned (AP, 8/15/18)
An Australian senator is being condemned for his speech in Parliament advocating reviving a white-only immigration policy and using the term "final solution" in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country.Fraser Anning has refused to apologize for the content of his first upper house speech. But politicians across the spectrum were united in denouncing his words. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten gave passionate Parliament speeches Wednesday opposing Anning's comments.
Australian party leader hails speech calling for 'final solution' on Muslim migration (Katharine Murphy, 15 Aug 2018, The Guardian)
Bob Katter, the veteran Queensland political maverick, has lauded an inflammatory speech by his Senate representative, Fraser Anning, declaring the contribution "absolutely magnificent" and "everything that this country should be doing".As political leaders moved in lock-step to condemn Anning's speech - which praised the White Australia policy, called for an end to Muslim migration, and invoked the term "final solution" - Katter, the leader of Katter's Australia party, struck a starkly different note, declaring the speech had his "1,000% support".
