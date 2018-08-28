August 28, 2018
NO FOOTPRINTS IN THE SAND:
Republicans Push Back on Trump's Trade Gambit (HALEY BYRD, August 28, 2018, Weekly Standard)
The president threatened to leave Canada behind in renegotiating NAFTA. But lawmakers doubt he's allowed to do that.Congressional Republicans disregarded President Donald Trump's announcement Monday that he would pursue a bilateral trade deal with Mexico unless Canadian negotiators quickly agree to a framework for an updated trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, arguing that his plan may not even be possible due to procedural constraints."That would be almost impossible as it's been described to me," said Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson when asked about Trump's plan. "About all we can really do is fix NAFTA and keep it as a three-party agreement, which I think, first of all, we should want that."
It should be easy enough to pass a resolution declaring that NAFTA henceforth be referred to as the "Trump Super Duper Fair Trade Act that Stuck it to the Mexicans and Canadians"
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2018 6:42 PM