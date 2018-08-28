NO FOOTPRINTS IN THE SAND:





The president threatened to leave Canada behind in renegotiating NAFTA. But lawmakers doubt he's allowed to do that.

Congressional Republicans disregarded President Donald Trump's announcement Monday that he would pursue a bilateral trade deal with Mexico unless Canadian negotiators quickly agree to a framework for an updated trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, arguing that his plan may not even be possible due to procedural constraints.





"That would be almost impossible as it's been described to me," said Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson when asked about Trump's plan. "About all we can really do is fix NAFTA and keep it as a three-party agreement, which I think, first of all, we should want that."