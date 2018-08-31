August 31, 2018
NEXT DO CASH:
EU to recommend that member states abolish daylight saving time (Reuters, 31 Aug 2018)
The European commission will recommend EU member states abolish daylight saving, where clocks are advanced by one hour in summer, Jean-Claude Juncker has said."We carried out a survey, millions responded and believe that in future, summer time should be year-round, and that's what will happen," he told the German public broadcaster ZDF, adding that the commission planned to decide on the matter later on Friday. [...]An online poll suggested that more than 80% of Europeans were of adjusting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and then back an hour in the autumn, an established practice across most of Europe and North America.
