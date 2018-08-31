NEXT DO CASH:

The European commission will recommend EU member states abolish daylight saving, where clocks are advanced by one hour in summer, Jean-Claude Juncker has said.





"We carried out a survey, millions responded and believe that in future, summer time should be year-round, and that's what will happen," he told the German public broadcaster ZDF, adding that the commission planned to decide on the matter later on Friday. [...]





An online poll suggested that more than 80% of Europeans were of adjusting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and then back an hour in the autumn, an established practice across most of Europe and North America.