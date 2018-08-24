MEANWHILE...:

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has reportedly been granted immunity from US prosecutors in exchange for his testimony in the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.





Allen Weisselberg was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors to testify before a federal grand jury earlier this year regarding the Cohen investigation, the report noted.





Weisselberg has served as CFO and executive vice president of the Trump Organization for decades, and was appointed by Trump to run his company along with his sons after he was elected president.