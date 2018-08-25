"MAMAN DIED TODAY":

"They came over with chains, sticks and knives. There were about eight of them. They started hitting us without mercy," one of them, identified only as 'M,' told Haaretz. He said the attackers shouted at them that they should not come to the beach. [...]





'M' said it was the first time he had encountered such violence. "How can someone ask someone what they are and then beat them?" he said. "Are we not allowed to be here because we're Arabs? This is a public place and all Israelis are allowed. I was born here in Haifa."