LIKE TOPPLING THE CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS IN POST-NAZI GERMANY:





During the Obama presidency, the U.S. administration was wary of the Muslim Brotherhood, which had come to power in Egypt after the country's first-ever free elections. Despite his declared support for democracy and change in the Arab world in the wake of the Arab Spring, then-President Barack Obama did not take a strong position and reject the coup against President-elect Mohamed Morsi. The coup, as we know, led to the military's return to power in the largest Arab country -- along with tyranny, repression, corruption and mismanagement.





That is the conclusion that David D. Kirkpatrick arrives at in his excellent book "Into the Hands of the Soldiers," which was released this month. A former Cairo bureau chief for the New York Times, Kirkpatrick gives a sad account of Egypt's 2013 coup that led to the loss of a great opportunity to reform the entire Arab world and allow a historic change that might have freed the region from a thousand years of tyranny.





The United States's aversion to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is more apparent in the current Trump administration, is the root of a predicament across the entire Arab world. The eradication of the Muslim Brotherhood is nothing less than an abolition of democracy and a guarantee that Arabs will continue living under authoritarian and corrupt regimes. In turn, this will mean the continuation of the causes behind revolution, extremism and refugees -- all of which have affected the security of Europe and the rest of the world.