LIKE PETER STRZOK, HER POLITICAL OPINIONS DIDN'T MATTER:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team was one holdout juror away from winning a conviction against Paul Manafort on all 18 counts of bank and tax fraud, juror Paula Duncan told Fox News in an exclusive interview Wednesday.





"It was one person who kept the verdict from being guilty on all 18 counts," Duncan, 52, said. She added that Mueller's team of prosecutors often seemed bored, apparently catnapping during parts of the trial. [...]





Duncan described herself as an avid supporter of President Trump, but said she was moved by four full boxes of exhibits provided by Mueller's team - though she was skeptical about prosecutors' motives in the financial crimes case. [...]





"Finding Mr. Manafort guilty was hard for me. I wanted him to be innocent, I really wanted him to be innocent, but he wasn't," Duncan said. "That's the part of a juror, you have to have due diligence and deliberate and look at the evidence and come up with an informed and intelligent decision, which I did." [...]





Her account of the deliberations is no longer a secret. And neither is the pro-Trump apparel she kept for a long drive to the federal courthouse in Alexandria every day.





"Every day when I drove, I had my Make America Great Again hat in the backseat," said Duncan, who said she plans to vote for Trump again in 2020. "Just as a reminder."